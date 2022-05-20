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Не может быть здоровой армии у больного общества (16.11.15)
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81 views • May 20, 2022
Встреча Игоря Стрелкова в фонде Славянской письменности с гражданами. Вопросы и ответы. Особый статус Донбасса , как его понимает Киев.
"Палка" "минских соглашений". Русская власть в России невозможна. ВСУ - подготовка к новой войне. Между "молотом" ВСУ и "наковальней России. "Русский камень" трех дорог.
"Палка" "минских соглашений". Русская власть в России невозможна. ВСУ - подготовка к новой войне. Между "молотом" ВСУ и "наковальней России. "Русский камень" трех дорог.
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