slimy Governor Newsom is running for president in 2024?

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Source:Twitter The AJ Steel Show
@ajsteelshow
Make no mistake. California's slimy Governor Newsom who went to my high school, is running for president in 2024! This vulture knows Biden is finished & Trump will be indicted (Pelosi is family), so he's drawing up the battle lines with Florida's Desantis.