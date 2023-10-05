Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BLAZE TV EXCLUSIVE: Pelosi’s Head of Security Likely PERJURED Himself With Jan. 6 LIE
channel image
GalacticStorm
2147 Subscribers
Shop now
122 views
Published 21 hours ago

GLENN BECK BLAZE TV EXCLUSIVE: 


Pelosi’s Head of Security Likely PERJURED Himself With Jan. 6 LIE

How much of the January 6th "evidence" that our justice system used to convict Americans has been a lie? Investigative reporter Steve Baker has done a year-long deep dive into the CCTV footage and REAL facts of Jan. 6 and has released his first report with Blaze Media. 

Baker joins Glenn to reveal the evidence that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's head of security, U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent David Lazarus, gave false testimony about his whereabouts during a key encounter with members of the Oath Keepers. If this false testimony led to the imprisonment of Americans, what else have we been lied to about?
Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP

► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu

► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/

► Grab some Blaze Media merch here: https://shop.blazemedia.com/

► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze

Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV



Keywords
pelosiglenn beckblaze tvjan 6doj corruptionbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket