Prophecy 47 - Mad science Clones covered indepth! YAH gives instruction how to fight Zombie Invasion in Great Tribulation (carnal weaponry useless) & more
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
6 days ago

This is a mirrored video.

See also YAHS Amightywind Prophecies 21 and 153 for more about the reality of zombies, clones, and robots and the soon coming antichrist. And see how to overcome them in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME.

Please visit -

https://amightywind.com/home.html

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

​https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme


See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.htm


A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html

vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
