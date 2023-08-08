🤡 The head of Meta Corporation Mark Zuckerberg invited Elon Musk to fight on August 26
“I'm ready today.,” Zuckerberg said, commenting on Musk’s Twitter post.
He says that he is actively preparing for a future fight, but thinks that he could lose because of a lack of endurance due to being overweight.
Who will win the big showdown,
Clown A or Clown B? I really couldn't care but if I had to laugh at one getting KO'd I think it would be Zuckerberg 😁
He has the most punchable face
