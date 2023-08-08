Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🤡 The Head of Meta Corporation Mark Zuckerberg Invited Elon Musk to Fight on August 26
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
110 views
Published 21 hours ago

🤡 The head of Meta Corporation Mark Zuckerberg invited Elon Musk to fight on August 26

🤡 The head of Meta Corporation Mark Zuckerberg invited Elon Musk to fight on August 26.

“I'm ready today.,” Zuckerberg said, commenting on Musk’s Twitter post.

He says that he is actively preparing for a future fight, but thinks that he could lose because of a lack of endurance due to being overweight.

Who will win the big showdown,

Clown A or Clown B? I really couldn't care but if I had to laugh at one getting KO'd I think it would be Zuckerberg 😁


He has the most punchable face


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket