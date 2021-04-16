© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
False Flag-A Noble Lie: Oklahoma City 1995
Follow
1
Share
Report
44 views • April 16, 2021
A Noble Lie: Oklahoma City 1995
The 1995 bombing in Oklahoma City was a direct blow to the heart of America. 168 people were killed, including nineteen children. For years following the bombing we have questioned the official accounts. Hoping to shed light on answers long ignored and censored, both by media outlets and the U.S. government, A Noble Lie peels back what we thought we knew about the bombing and it's perpetrators.
Directors James Lane
Starring Christopher Emery, Craig Roberts, Alex Jones
Genres Documentary
Subtitles English [CC]
Audio languages English
The 1995 bombing in Oklahoma City was a direct blow to the heart of America. 168 people were killed, including nineteen children. For years following the bombing we have questioned the official accounts. Hoping to shed light on answers long ignored and censored, both by media outlets and the U.S. government, A Noble Lie peels back what we thought we knew about the bombing and it's perpetrators.
Directors James Lane
Starring Christopher Emery, Craig Roberts, Alex Jones
Genres Documentary
Subtitles English [CC]
Audio languages English
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.