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QUICK, CHEAP & HEALTHY DESSERT RECIPES | Vegan
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106 views • September 20, 2019
In this video I show three quick, cheap and healthy vegan dessert recipes. The recipes are for a chocolate brownie mug cake, a cookie and chocolate mousse. These are great to use as substitutes for 'normal' desserts especially if you have a sweet tooth but are working towards fat loss/weight loss goals!
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