MASK INSANITY. BA UNCLE SAM Tells It Like It Is. Speak Out, Resist and Boldly Refuse To Humiliate Yourself.

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People are blindly following mask mandates just as if the are needed, Science proves they do not work, and in fact, the are counter to good health and immunity. The people blindly go along out of fear and insecurity in confusing times. They are unable to think and act outside of the dictates of MSM and politicians, with their pseudoscience. We don't have "Hurd Immunity" like we are supposed to have by now, but we do have "Hurd Mentality." The people are willing to be led, trouble is, they are being led by those who would destroy them. They need you to lead them, Take the mask and speak truth. This video will help.