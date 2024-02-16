Rick’s Guest: Dr. Chuck Baldwin

The West has entered World War 3 with Russia. Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. The President of the USA is senile. The new standard for possession of classified documents is whether or not you are too old to remember removing the documents and keeping them. If you remember it, you will go to prison. If you don’t remember it, you get to stay in the White House. Men are transitioning to women and women transition to men. Schools hiding from parents that their children are changing genders. Transvestites reading books to elementary school age children in libraries. The southern border has been eliminated. Millions of people from over 160 nations have crossed it in the past year with the support and encouragement of the federal government. I could go on and on. Abnormal has become normal. I thought it would be a good time to check in with Dr. Chuck Baldwin in Montana to get his analysis of the times we are in today. Dr. Baldwin is the founder and pastor of Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell Montana. The church’s website is Liberty Fellowship MT.com, Dr. Baldwin’s personal website is ChuckBaldwinLive.com.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Dr. Chuck Baldwin. Airdate 02/16/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/ricks-guest-dr-chuck-baldwin





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf