"Prisoner Haitham Jaber is free

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After 23 years of imprisonment, the prisoner Haitham Jaber from the town of Skaka, north of Salfit, returns to his family after being released from the prisons of the Zionist occupation as part of the '' tufan alaqsa" deal."
1. Bilal jaber
2. Huda jaber
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 31/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video