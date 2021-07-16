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195) Dr David Martin - "Chromosomes are paramagnetic antenna"
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486 views • July 16, 2021
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A presentation by David Martin – THE ILLUSION OF KNOWLEDGE: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-martin-the-illusion-of-knowledge/
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
A presentation by David Martin – THE ILLUSION OF KNOWLEDGE: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-martin-the-illusion-of-knowledge/
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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