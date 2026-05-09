Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 9 May 2026

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There were plenty of people passing by in the Bourke Street Mall on a cold and wet-ish day. We continue to make a presence in order to keep people aware of corruption and 'loss' that Australia has suffered under such a corrupt government and financial system. The mind will boggle when ALL the truth emerges, which has to happen for the future of our society.