BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Spiritual Warfare Going Forward: Battling Against The Satanic New World Order
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
177 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
61 views • April 07, 2022
Sorry about audio; I'm using my son's laptop, it is not too good. Pay close attention to the Bible text below. Whenever a ruler or rulers decide to implement laws that attacks the relationship that God's chosen has with God/Jesus, we are to stand against it, rebuke and reprove no matter the cost. No matter how unpopular or hated we are. If we do not stand, we can end up being destroyed by God. We cannot serve God and mammon. God is jealous, we must repent and be focused on the road ahead. It is narrow and few find it and stay the course.

We are not battling against flesh and blood but the devil uses and employs people to rule in his kingdom with the intention of leading everyone down the broad road to hell. We must be the light and salt of the earth until God can hardly find anyone of faith alive. We must be the ones to stand in the gap until God brings us home. We must not fear death as flesh and blood will not inherit the kingdom of God.

The wicked shall not rule over God's people. The wicked will only lead you into the lake of fire. Wicked rulers of Israel and Judah caused the people to sin and rebelled against God. We must be the Daniel, John the Baptist and Elijah's of our time as it is the same Spirit that led them that is now leading us.

Deuteronomy 15:6
King James Version Bible
6 For the Lord thy God blesseth thee, as he promised thee: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, but thou shalt not borrow; and thou shalt reign over many nations, but they shall not reign over thee.
Keywords
nwonew world orderapocalypseone world governmentone world religionendtimesone world monetary system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Chase Codewell
Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Iva Greene
UFOs and nuclear sites: Decades of mysterious encounters raise national security concerns

UFOs and nuclear sites: Decades of mysterious encounters raise national security concerns

Kevin Hughes
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy