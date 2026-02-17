BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
RT News - February 17 2026 9AM GMT
February 17, 2026

The US leader's patience wears thin with Kiev ahead of critical three-way talks with Russia in Geneva today. Territorial concessions are expected to dominate the negotiations. As a new breakthrough is aimed for in Swizerland - it's an old story once more in Ukraine with yet another corruption scandal erupting. A former energy minister this time is arrested trying to skip the country - accused of extorting 100 million dollars in a bribery scheme. The arms race heats up. Instead of seeking to lessen the number of atomic weapons out there - France and Germany up the ante by seeking a joint deterence shield. It follows the sole treaty limiting nuclear warheads between the US and Russia, expiring without discussions.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


