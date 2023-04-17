10 Differences between Latin Mass and Novus Ordo Mass PLUS 1 Bonus - Dr. Taylor Marshall

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Apr 15, 2023
n this video, Dr. Taylor Marshall is going to discuss the differences between the Traditional Latin Mass #TLM and the Novus Ordo Mass #NOM. He will also cover one bonus difference (hint: bells).
If you're curious about the Traditional Latin Mass or the Novus Ordo Mass, then this video is for you! We'll discuss the differences between the two liturgies and give you a look at the use of the vernacular language in the Novus Ordo Mass. This video is a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning more about the traditional Latin Mass or the Novus Ordo Mass.
Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X
Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk
Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:
🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall
🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall
🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall
Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joasZrhhMEM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.