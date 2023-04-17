Create New Account
10 Differences between Latin Mass and Novus Ordo Mass PLUS 1 Bonus - Dr. Taylor Marshall
n this video, Dr. Taylor Marshall is going to discuss the differences between the Traditional Latin Mass #TLM and the Novus Ordo Mass #NOM. He will also cover one bonus difference (hint: bells).


If you're curious about the Traditional Latin Mass or the Novus Ordo Mass, then this video is for you! We'll discuss the differences between the two liturgies and give you a look at the use of the vernacular language in the Novus Ordo Mass. This video is a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning more about the traditional Latin Mass or the Novus Ordo Mass.


