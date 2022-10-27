【 G -Times NEWS】U.S. CDC to Add CCP Virus Vaccine to Childhood Vaccine Program to Exonerate the Manufacturers from Liability

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https://gnews.org/articles/493089
Summary：According to a report on October 20th, the CDC’s advisory panel of experts voted on the same day to add the CCP virus vaccine to the childhood vaccine schedule, and Steve Bannon discussed this in his War Room with two staunch opponents of CCP virus vaccine, entrepreneur Steve Kirsch and cardiologist Peter McCullough