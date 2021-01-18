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Fake News Calling Real News "Fake"
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126 views • January 18, 2021
A report from Canadian Television on a Trad News story about Black-on-White violence and "racial replacement" in Edmonton.
Note that they don't tackle the allegations in the story. They merely call it "fake news" and cite some bogus police report that is mainly interested in ignoring the inter-racial aspects of the crime wave.
The story in question can be read here: https://trad-news.blogspot.com/2018/03/black-crime-wave-swamps-white-flight.html
Note that they don't tackle the allegations in the story. They merely call it "fake news" and cite some bogus police report that is mainly interested in ignoring the inter-racial aspects of the crime wave.
The story in question can be read here: https://trad-news.blogspot.com/2018/03/black-crime-wave-swamps-white-flight.html
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