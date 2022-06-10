Trump's Trap! [They] Took The Bait! Pelosi, Schumer & The FBI Staged Jan. 6 & Trump Caught Them All! Plus Q's Perfect Prediction of January 6th to the Day!

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Previous Updates:
Kash Patel: Two More John Durham Indictments! BOMBSHELL New Clinton Investigation! Will Bill & Hillary Face Murder Charges? PLUS, Q's Epic Prediction of Twitter's Collapse!
https://rumble.com/v17lv55-two-more-durham-indictments-bombshell-new-clinton-investigation-will-hillar.html
Multi-National Billion Dollar Counter-Intelligence Operation 10 TIMES More Explosive Than 2000 Mules! Durham-Sussman Verdict! Arizona Atomic Truth Bomb! [S]elections! PLUS, is Seth Keshel on The Q Team?
https://rumble.com/v16tc90-multi-national-billion-dollar-counter-intelligence-operation-10-times-more-.html
Trump's EPIC NRA Speech, "We'll Train Teachers to Conceal Carry! If We Can Send $40B to Ukraine, We Can Afford to Protect Our Children!"
https://rumble.com/v16ftjm-trump-well-train-teachers-to-conceal-carry-if-we-can-send-ukraine-40b-we-ca.html
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