Dinah - Eddie Cantor

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Diner...
Is there anyone finer
In the state of Caroliner?
If there is and you know her,
Show her to me!
Diner...
Got those Dixie eyes blazing
How I love to sit an' gazing
To the eyes of Dinah Lee!
Every night why do I shake with fright?
Because my Dinah might
Change her mind about me!
Ba-pa-deep-dop-dope-dop-dope-dough
Oh, Diner
Should you wander to Chine err
I would hop an ocean liner
Just to be with Dinah Lee
Every night why do I shake with fright?
'Cause my Dinah might
Change her mind about me!
Oh, Diner
Should you wander to Chine err
I would hop an ocean liner
Just to be with Dinah Lee
WITH DINER LEEEEEE
(With Diner Leeeeeee...)