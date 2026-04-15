Dinah - Eddie Cantor

Diner...

Is there anyone finer

In the state of Caroliner?

If there is and you know her,

Show her to me!





Diner...

Got those Dixie eyes blazing

How I love to sit an' gazing

To the eyes of Dinah Lee!





Every night why do I shake with fright?

Because my Dinah might

Change her mind about me!





Ba-pa-deep-dop-dope-dop-dope-dough





Oh, Diner

Should you wander to Chine err

I would hop an ocean liner

Just to be with Dinah Lee





Every night why do I shake with fright?

'Cause my Dinah might

Change her mind about me!





Oh, Diner

Should you wander to Chine err

I would hop an ocean liner

Just to be with Dinah Lee





WITH DINER LEEEEEE

(With Diner Leeeeeee...)



