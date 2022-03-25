Carlson Calls Out Zelensky for Seizing Control of Ukraine’s Media Outlets and Banning Opposition Political Parties

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Tucker Carlson called out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last night for literally banning opposition political parties in Ukraine. He also criticized Zelensky for seizing control of all his country’s media outlets, signing a decree that combines all Ukraine’s national TV channels into a single platform to stop “misinformation”.
This past Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky cited martial law and announced an order “combining all national TV channels, the program content of which consists mainly of information and/or information-analytical programs, [into] a single information platform of strategic communication” to be called “United News.”
United News will be controlled by the State. Zelensky’s office cited the importance of a “unified information policy” under martial law.