BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Virgin Diet: Drop 7 Foods, Lose 7 Pounds, Just 7 Days by Dr. JJ Virgin
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
245 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
364 views • 1 day ago

In "The Virgin Diet: Drop 7 Foods, Lose 7 Pounds, Just 7 Days," Dr. JJ Virgin presents a transformative approach to weight loss and overall health by addressing food intolerance. The book introduces readers to Melanie, a typical yo-yo dieter who, despite her efforts, struggles with weight and frustration. Dr. Virgin explains that many individuals unknowingly consume foods they are intolerant to, such as gluten, soy, dairy, eggs, corn, peanuts and sugar/artificial sweeteners, which can lead to symptoms like bloating, fatigue and weight gain. Unlike food allergies, food intolerance is a subtler immune response that can develop over time due to various factors. The Virgin Diet's core principle is to eliminate these seven high-food intolerance foods for 21 days, allowing the body to detoxify and heal. This process, illustrated through Melanie's success story of losing 10 pounds without changing her calorie intake or exercise routine, emphasizes that weight loss is not just about calories but understanding how the body reacts to different foods. The diet is structured in three cycles: Elimination, Reintroduction and Maintenance, guiding individuals to identify trigger foods and adopt a sustainable, healthy lifestyle. The program promises not only weight loss but also improved energy, clearer skin and better digestion, making it a holistic approach to well-being.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy