Why We Need Alternative Health Solutions | Dr. Marlene Siegel & Essential Energy

Join Dr. Marlene Siegel for an enlightening online webinar that explores the importance of alternative health solutions, especially when traditional allopathic medicine falls short. If you're looking to heal naturally—without drugs or surgery—visit www.essentialenergy.us. Discover natural healing techniques using structured light, water for detoxification, vitality enhancement, and EMF mitigation to bring your body back into balance and promote healing.