© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It appears to be a scenario with a new Pac-Man as the future Neo Archetype of Artist Nomad Hero Prophecy to come the Economist Cover 2019 and the 4th Turning Timeline Cycle Model. That is our Dream and Film and End Times interpretations of events in the Now and to come in the determined yet still to be undetermined Future full of Hope in a new Pac-Man with the spelling adding a K.
https://open.substack.com/pub/coronatimesnews/p/a-christmas-message-of-hope-and-despair