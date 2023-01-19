Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Methylene Blue Studies That I Cited:
Aminothienopyridazines and methylene blue affect Tau fibrillization via cysteine oxidation.” Journal of Biological Chemistry - https://bit.ly/3QN2l0h
Methylene blue and Alzheimer's disease.” Biochemical Pharmacology - https://bit.ly/3HfNzMn
Late-onset Alzheimer’s disease is associated with inherent changes in bioenergetics profiles - https://go.nature.com/3kt5IgC
Methylene blue delays cellular senescence and enhances key mitochondrial biochemical pathways. - https://bit.ly/3CUXpRq
USA & UK Suppliers For The Best Book On Methylene Blue Are Linked Below:
(USA) The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue By Mark Sloane -
https://amzn.to/3BIE3hJ
(UK) The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue By Mark Sloane -
https://amzn.to/3OCmFzd
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Methylene Blue The Alzheimer's, Parkinson's & Dementia Treatment - (Scientifically Proven)
Methylene Blue is the oldest existing nootropic in the world and it has had endless amounts of studies done on it to treat many different health issues and conditions including specific brain related disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Dementia.
In this video, I go into all the root causes of these brain related conditions, all of the different scientific studies that clearly show how Methylene Blue is able to treat these effectively and much more.
If you want to learn about everything mentioned above and more make sure to watch this video "Methylene Blue The Alzheimer's, Parkinson's & Dementia Treatment - (Scientifically Proven)" from start to finish NOW!
My Turpentine Facebook Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10):
https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe -
https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes -
https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder -
https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder -
https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite -
https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate:
https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% -
https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate -
https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil -
https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.