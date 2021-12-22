© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DURHAM SHOULD INVESTIGATE HILLARY'S PROJECT FIRESIGN
Follow
1
Share
Report
225 views • December 22, 2021
LINK TO DOCUMENT IN QUESTION
https://www.yumpu.com/xx/document/view/56100592/benenson-strategy-group
Project Firesign was Hillary's backup plan for if she lost. Could this still be a plan they have up their sleeves?
Many I am sure have forgotten this back up plan that Hillary and her team drummed up toward the end of the her 2016 Presidential campaign. Project Firesign
HILLARY 2016 CAMPAIGN LEAKED FILES
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1e4mcSVge6Gc-ynLqg0lJjNAHp5pVpfH3?usp=sharing
https://www.yumpu.com/xx/document/view/56100592/benenson-strategy-group
Project Firesign was Hillary's backup plan for if she lost. Could this still be a plan they have up their sleeves?
Many I am sure have forgotten this back up plan that Hillary and her team drummed up toward the end of the her 2016 Presidential campaign. Project Firesign
HILLARY 2016 CAMPAIGN LEAKED FILES
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1e4mcSVge6Gc-ynLqg0lJjNAHp5pVpfH3?usp=sharing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.