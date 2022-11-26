11-19-2022 - Dran Reese

Join Michelle Martinez and her guest, Dran Reese, President of Salt and Light Council, on America, where did it go wrong? Tonight's topics include how we rescue our kids from the public school indoctrination and the December 10th, 2022 Home School conference: www.reviveconvention.com
