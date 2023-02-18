East Palestine "Residents May Already Be Undergoing DNA Mutations," FEMA Denies Federal Assistance

- Norfolk Southern is not off to a great start. There are increasing reports that residents are experiencing short-term health impacts after the derailment and controlled burn of toxic chemical vinyl chloride. Residents as far away as Pittsburgh are wondering about potential health impacts, according to local media, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.#eastpalestine #News #Breaking
Nearly two weeks after the derailment, Norfolk Southern still hasn't provided all information about what the train cars were carrying, New York Daily News pointed out.
At the meeting last night, East Palestine resident Kathy Dyke asked local officials and members of federal agencies: #eastpalestine #Breaking #News
Learn More: https://twitter.com/UpwardNewsHQ/stat...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.