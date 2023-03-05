Create New Account
Dawn of a brand new day
11 views
channel image
LetMeGoYouSillyPhuck
Published a day ago

This is a music video revitalized with a new pitch tone tempo and frequencies one of which I discovered hidden within the so-called Shuman resonance The circadian rhythm

It all ties to the current corruption of our current situation on the world stage. All designed to lift one's vibration to a higher resonance and it just kicks ass. If this video doesn't get your beat going and blood flowing, you are already dead. Enjoy. With heartfelt intention and mutual respect & love for all humanity

Keywords
musicfrequenciesheartintentionrevitalized

