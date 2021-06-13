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Criminal Italian politician calls for a law to force non vaxers... who is with him?
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151 views • June 13, 2021
Francesco Boccia an economist and financier now politician first appointed by the Conte government, then Draghi's, calls for a mandatory (non)vaccination and a 'law' to force the poison recombinats on those who didn't join the herd of sheeple in the first round of inoculations. "They will infect the others with mutation-variants" he says, and then continues, " it is their 'social obligation' to others".
In studio there are doctors and scientists who think those statements to be dangerous nonsense, and they tell you why.
MSM ignores.
In studio there are doctors and scientists who think those statements to be dangerous nonsense, and they tell you why.
MSM ignores.
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