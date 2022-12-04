After baa-liyah, Jacob's sheep frolick in new home

Posted 19January2017 Times of Israel:
Video by Luke Tress, reporting by Melanie Lidman for the Times of Israel
With flock’s 5,000-year exile and difficult quarantine beset by rains behind them, biblical sheep are baaaack in the Holy Land.
The Lewinskys hope to eventually use the sheep's wool to make clothing or tallit. Shearing is in the spring for this sheep.
Gil and Jenna Lewinsky plan to open an ecological heritage park and educational farm where visitors can choose to take their favorite sheep for a stroll
gil and jenna lewinsky, israel, biblical sheep, biblical prophecy, aliyah,
