Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
After baa-liyah, Jacob's sheep frolick in new home
31 views
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
Published Yesterday |

Posted 19January2017 Times of Israel:

Video by Luke Tress, reporting by Melanie Lidman for the Times of Israel

With flock’s 5,000-year exile and difficult quarantine beset by rains behind them, biblical sheep are baaaack in the Holy Land.

The Lewinskys hope to eventually use the sheep's wool to make clothing or tallit. Shearing is in the spring for this sheep.

Gil and Jenna Lewinsky plan to open an ecological heritage park and educational farm where visitors can choose to take their favorite sheep for a stroll

gil and jenna lewinsky, israel, biblical sheep, biblical prophecy, aliyah,

Keywords
israelaliyahbiblical prophecygil and jenna lewinskybiblical sheep

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket