Baby Denied Heart Transplant Due To Vaccine Status: Medical Complex Sentences Baby To Death

Hospitals are following in the Eugenic footsteps of Nazi Germany. Naomi Wolf tells the heartbreaking story of a baby denied a heart transplant surgery because she was unvaccinated. Hospitals are now following in the steps of eugenics as they are deciding that unvaccinated children are LESS VALUABLE than children who ARE vaccinated.

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