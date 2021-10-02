© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Powerful American Lawyer exposes "Deep State" interference in 2020 election
Follow
2
Share
Report
80 views • October 02, 2021
Sidney Powell reveals that a small group in the DoD (Department of Defense) used software "Dynamic Audit"(ORACOL) with Dominion (Election Managers) and China (CCP). To have Joe Biden win the 2020 election.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.