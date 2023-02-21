Biden landed in Poland & then… someone fell out of Air Force One

Biden landed in Poland at Warsaw Chopin Airport on Monday night and then… someone fell out of Air Force One
Late Monday night, Biden and several delegates landed in Warsaw, Poland. As Biden and other staffers exited the plane, Polish news networks had their cameras pointed at Air Force One.
What was supposed to be a normal exit from Air Force One turned eventful quickly when a person traveling with Biden fell down the steps of the plane.
Watching the Biden Administration is kinda like watching a slap stick comedy - how to depart Air Force One the Biden way...
https://twitter.com/i/status/1628020504723439624
