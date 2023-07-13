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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Recognizing The Presence Of God
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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18 views • July 13, 2023

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How do you know God is there Warriors Of Light? That's a tough question, but one each believer must answer for themselves. Forget about winning a debate about such and important spiritual issue. Inviting (for lack of a better word) the presence of God into our lives is essential to living the life abundant the Jesus promised.

When then pregnant Mary visited her also pregnant cousin Elizabeth. Elizabeth's baby leaped in her womb as if the unborn child knew he was in the presence of the almighty. We must practice the presence of God daily to the point where our souls seemingly jump for joy knowing that we are covered by the loving arms and presence of the Father through the love of Jesus. Let's Rock!

Video credits:
Luke 1 | Mary and Elisabeth Rejoice Together | The Bible
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
https://www.youtube.com/@churchofjesuschrist/featured

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4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
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godself defensechristjesusallieschristian rockpillarhaventourniquetbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy