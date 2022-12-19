A city staff member of Beverly Hills brought our fellow fighters on the protest frontline a letter from the prosecutor, accusing us of using placards and flags that don’t meet their size requirements
32 views
https://gnews.org/articles/597218
12/13/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 24: A city staff member of Beverly Hills brought our fellow fighters on the protest frontline a letter from the prosecutor, accusing us of using placards and flags that don’t meet their size requirements. They requested us to remove them, otherwise, will fine us or even throw us into jail en
Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos