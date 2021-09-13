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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 1) Teri Intro - Please make sure you subscribe to our New Mailing List - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • September 13, 2021
We are leaving Godaddy platform and having our own independent platform, which will give us more security and independent. Please make sure you subscribe to our new mailing list to receive the new Web link for WebEX every week. Besides, don't forget that we have search feature on TASA site to search for anything including text, articles, webinars, and video snippets based on your interest. Remember, you can always do the self-governing option and publish your papers on your own, and if you are looking for most affordable way to file your papers that would be in Georgia State. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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