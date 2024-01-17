'VP!' Chants ERUPT for VIVEK - After Trump Brings Vivek Ramaswamy on Stage at Rally - NH

'VP!' Chants ERUPT After Trump Brings Vivek Ramaswamy on Stage at Rally

The video is out of focus for a short time in the beginning. Description of video found:

One day after dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and issuing his endorsement for Donald Trump, Vivek Ramamswamy joined the former president on stage in New Hampshire. The energy in the room was something to behold, and sparks were FLYING!



