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Fauci Needs To Be Held Accountable For His Genocidal Lies From the AIDS Hoax to His Disbelief in HCQ
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31 views • January 30, 2021
The New York Post wrote an excellent article on how Dr. Fauci needs to be held accountable for his lies and misconceptions. He is now telling the world that even if you are fully vaccinated you will still need to wear a mask and he would not recommend travelling yet because you could still be asymptomatic. Then why get vaccinated at all?
Related video:
Dr. Robert Willner Names Fauci: Scoundrel of the Highest Order and Guilty of Genocide
Roxii Love
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3y6Ob_Rrsw
Related Links:
https://nypost.com/2021/01/24/dr-fauci-needs-to-be-held-responsible-for-mistakes-devine/
https://www.conservativereview.com/fauci-getting-a-covid-19-vaccine-will-not-mean-you-have-free-pass-to-travel-2650168730.html
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Related video:
Dr. Robert Willner Names Fauci: Scoundrel of the Highest Order and Guilty of Genocide
Roxii Love
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3y6Ob_Rrsw
Related Links:
https://nypost.com/2021/01/24/dr-fauci-needs-to-be-held-responsible-for-mistakes-devine/
https://www.conservativereview.com/fauci-getting-a-covid-19-vaccine-will-not-mean-you-have-free-pass-to-travel-2650168730.html
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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