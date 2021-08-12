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Global Reset, Reptilian Overlords, Rise of the Resistance & Full Disclosure [Chinese subtitle] 全球大重構、最高統治者爬蟲人、反抗力量的崛起＆全面大揭露（麥可·薩拉製作）
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166 views • August 12, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Short Film - Global Reset, Reptilian Overlords, Rise of the Resistance & Full Disclosure〉，頻道「Michael Salla」，2021年3月20日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5BNWSgJgM0
原影片出處：〈Short Film - Global Reset, Reptilian Overlords, Rise of the Resistance & Full Disclosure〉，頻道「Michael Salla」，2021年3月20日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5BNWSgJgM0
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