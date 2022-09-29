Create New Account
Tech presentation covid body area networks
Agapes Light
https://odysee.com/@P%C2%A7inerG%C2%A5:3 This video is parked.. t.y.

Welcome to the engineered, multiple vector, game theory driven way to ensure you die based on wban, covid iot ban, e health vis medical internet of things all done with tagged libraries of humans.

Ah, so this is why health officials/msm said the unvaxed were being "hunted down" (oz.nz) !?

yes and those cnns and gans will alter your neural overlay by slowly removing tissue subtle lobotomy style and replaying the neurons and their connectivity with generative nano.


