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Tech presentation covid body area networks
Agapes Light
Agapes Light
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250 views • September 29, 2022

https://odysee.com/@P%C2%A7inerG%C2%A5:3 This video is parked.. t.y.

Welcome to the engineered, multiple vector, game theory driven way to ensure you die based on wban, covid iot ban, e health vis medical internet of things all done with tagged libraries of humans.

Help hurricane victims in ME:

https://patreon.com/zoonpolitikon?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan

@BCC

Ah, so this is why health officials/msm said the unvaxed were being "hunted down" (oz.nz) !?

@P§inerG¥

yes and those cnns and gans will alter your neural overlay by slowly removing tissue subtle lobotomy style and replaying the neurons and their connectivity with generative nano.


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sciencegodtruthtelecommunicationsbiofieldieeewireless human anatomy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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