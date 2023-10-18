Trump going to jail ‘doesn’t save anything’: Megyn Kelly

The Megyn Kelly show host Megyn Kelly says Donald Trump going to jail “doesn’t save anything”. Ms Kelly said if the former US president was imprisoned it would be an “absolute travesty”. “He doesn’t belong in jail – this is a joke,” Ms Kelly told Sky News host Paul Murray. “It’s not noble of him to go to jail. “It’s deeply wrong and immoral – everyone knows that.”







