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Wow! So I've been questioning why there is such a disconnect between some of my past coworkers who work in hospitals in different parts of the country
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398 views • September 07, 2021
Wow! So I've been questioning why there is such a disconnect between some of my past coworkers who work in hospitals in different parts of the country. Some say most of what they are seeing in the hospital is unvaccinated, young individuals. Other hospitals, complete opposite - fully vaccinated. Different strains I wonder? Don't know what to believe except God!
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