Married to a Hunted Russian Billionaire | The Oligarch's Wife | ENDEVR Documentary. The Oligarch's Wife: Married to a Hunted Russian Billionaire | The Countess and the Russian Billionaire | ENDEVR Documentary





A story of unimaginable wealth and luxury and the descent into a bitter feud and a family tragedy.





Inside the secret world of Sergei Pugachev, a Russian oligarch, and his British partner Countess Alexandra Tolstoy, mother to their three children. Filmed between the UK, France and Russia, this film sets out to tell the story of their Russian romance, unimaginable wealth and privileged lifestyle. Sergei, once known as Putin’s banker, amassed a $15 billion fortune, owning one of Russia’s largest private banks, shipyards, a coal mine and designer brands, until his fall from favour with the president.





With his empire now at risk from the Russian government and threats made to his life, Sergei flees to his chateau in France in a bid to fight back. Alexandra is left behind with the children in London, and the pressure on their relationship soon starts to show, with events quickly overtaking their fairy tale of power, money and love.





