TOP FIVE Guns I Will Be Looking For At The GUN SHOW

A few days from the release of this video to the public I will be making the trip once again to cover the Wanenmacher Tulsa Arms Show, the largest gun show in the world. I thought it would be fun to throw out a TOP FIVE list with some of the firearms I will be keeping an eye out for at that gun show.Hearing Protection By AXILEye Protection By Hunters HD Gold#TacticalLeprechaun Approved GearAmazon Influencer StoreCloverTac HomepageShirts, Swag & Moreuse code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or moreBecome A YouTube Channel MemberCloverTac On PatreonThe Best Perks On Patreon!Extra Content & Cool PerksThank you for being a loyal friend to theCloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe----------CREDITS----------CloverTac Productions Original ContentCredit: Christopher DoverMusic Graciously Provided ByViolet HeartAdditional Music Credit----------AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE----------In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.----------SAFETY NOTICE----------:All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.