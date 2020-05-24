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Silvano Trotta - Danger Chloroquine ? Vraiment ?
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14 views • May 24, 2020
Import YT 23 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRE6K9QPRpo
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Une étude publiée dans The Lancet révèle les méfaits de l'hydroxychloroquine et de la chloroquine. Détaillons cela.
Sources :
https://noublionsrien.fr
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2820%2931180-6/fulltext
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/brigham-reports-53m-shortfall-after-epic-transition.html
https://criigen.org/un-aveu-choquant-de-lediteur-de-the-lancet/
https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/finance/brigham-and-women-s-hospital-healthcare-costs-finance-cost-reduction-surgery
https://www.statnews.com/2017/09/28/brigham-and-womens-hospital-budget/
https://www.prnewswire.com/fr/communiques-de-presse/moderna-annonce-un-financement-de-40-millions-de-dollars-pour-faire-avancer-le-developpement-dune-nouvelle-modalite-de-traitement-biotherapeutique--messenger-rna-therapeutics-182304141.html
https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/ibm-watson-health-invests-50-million-brigham-and-women%25E2%2580%2599s-and-vanderbilt-health-ai
https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/jury-finds-brigham-and-women-s-hospital-83504/
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2017/02/OPP1156514
https://blog.gerardmaudrux.lequotidiendumedecin.fr/2020/05/11/les-dangers-de-la-chloroquine/
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099%2803%2900806-5/fulltext
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGi_bG8-vVU
https://www.msn.com/fr-be/actualite/coronavirus/covid-19-une-%C3%A9tude-chinoise-randomis%C3%A9e-donne-raison-au-professeur-raoult/ar-BB11Yj15?ocid=st
https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1844
https://theprint.in/health/hcq-breakthrough-icmr-finds-its-effective-in-preventing-coronavirus-expands-its-use/427583/?fbclid=IwAR1UHwij7MBie7J8WIRIDV4AZwopCxLrnk9dixpLjx3m2Z9XIuTgknIVyoA
http://www.euro.who.int/fr/health-topics/health-emergencies/coronavirus-covid-19/news/news/2020/5/covid-19-who-joins-forces-with-young-global-shapers-to-disseminate-health-advice
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/exposed-bill-gates-funding-partnerships-and-moderna-americas-tangled-vaccine-web/
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Une étude publiée dans The Lancet révèle les méfaits de l'hydroxychloroquine et de la chloroquine. Détaillons cela.
Sources :
https://noublionsrien.fr
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2820%2931180-6/fulltext
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/brigham-reports-53m-shortfall-after-epic-transition.html
https://criigen.org/un-aveu-choquant-de-lediteur-de-the-lancet/
https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/finance/brigham-and-women-s-hospital-healthcare-costs-finance-cost-reduction-surgery
https://www.statnews.com/2017/09/28/brigham-and-womens-hospital-budget/
https://www.prnewswire.com/fr/communiques-de-presse/moderna-annonce-un-financement-de-40-millions-de-dollars-pour-faire-avancer-le-developpement-dune-nouvelle-modalite-de-traitement-biotherapeutique--messenger-rna-therapeutics-182304141.html
https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/ibm-watson-health-invests-50-million-brigham-and-women%25E2%2580%2599s-and-vanderbilt-health-ai
https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/jury-finds-brigham-and-women-s-hospital-83504/
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2017/02/OPP1156514
https://blog.gerardmaudrux.lequotidiendumedecin.fr/2020/05/11/les-dangers-de-la-chloroquine/
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099%2803%2900806-5/fulltext
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGi_bG8-vVU
https://www.msn.com/fr-be/actualite/coronavirus/covid-19-une-%C3%A9tude-chinoise-randomis%C3%A9e-donne-raison-au-professeur-raoult/ar-BB11Yj15?ocid=st
https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1844
https://theprint.in/health/hcq-breakthrough-icmr-finds-its-effective-in-preventing-coronavirus-expands-its-use/427583/?fbclid=IwAR1UHwij7MBie7J8WIRIDV4AZwopCxLrnk9dixpLjx3m2Z9XIuTgknIVyoA
http://www.euro.who.int/fr/health-topics/health-emergencies/coronavirus-covid-19/news/news/2020/5/covid-19-who-joins-forces-with-young-global-shapers-to-disseminate-health-advice
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/exposed-bill-gates-funding-partnerships-and-moderna-americas-tangled-vaccine-web/
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