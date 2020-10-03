WORLD BIGFOOT RADIO ~ #107 Predators from Beyond the Void/ Robin McCray

The Director of the North American division of International Hominology of Forest People, Robin McCray, joins us for a discussion about things which are NOT Bigfoot, but try and con trusting humans into thinking that they are. These things then go on to terrorize and psychologically destroy their victims, potentially leading to suicide or other grisly ends for them. This show lets you know how to tell the difference and what to do to stop these extraterrestrial/hyperdimensional invaders. THIS SHOW and all other episodes are entirely VIEWER FUNDED, help this show continue and become a producer of WBR by donating to PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL. or get your WBR Swag, shirts, hoodies, hats, phone cases, posters, mugs, etc, at: TEESPRING.COM/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-RADIO Thanks and GOD BLESS YOU!