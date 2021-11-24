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GOP Wages War on Christians: Republicans Make Transgenders Protected Class
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30 views • November 24, 2021
The current transgender frenzy we’re living through is one of the most insane moments in all human history. Human beings are born male and female. It’s the most obvious thing in the world. Every culture on earth knows this, from the Chinese to the Zulus to the Aztecs to the Australian aborigines. But in America in 2021, we’ve somehow adopted a mystical religion that believes otherwise.
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Lauren Witzke joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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