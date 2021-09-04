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These 3 Chia Puddings are AMAZING!! | Chia Pudding Recipes - Part 1 of 2
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214 views • September 04, 2021
Here are 3 awesome chia pudding recipes. There are 6 chia pudding recipes, so this video is part 1. First one is a Chocolate Chia Pudding. It has a chocolate kick to it. Makes you happy!! The second one is a Canadian Maple Walnut Chia Pudding. A Canadian flavour. It's taste sweet and nutty! The third one is an Almond Vanilla Chia Pudding. It has the vanilla taste. For the third pudding you can add any sweetener of your choice!
Fun with your ABC's - https://berkeleychefs.com/funwithyourabc
The Amazing and Colouring Learning Books of Fruits and Veggies - https://berkeleychefs.com/fruits-and-veggies-bk
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/3-chia-puddings-part-1
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
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Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
Fun with your ABC's - https://berkeleychefs.com/funwithyourabc
The Amazing and Colouring Learning Books of Fruits and Veggies - https://berkeleychefs.com/fruits-and-veggies-bk
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/3-chia-puddings-part-1
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
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