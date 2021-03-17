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Doctor doubts COVID vaccines | Interview with Dr. Mark Trozzi (part 2)
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80 views • March 17, 2021
Doctor doubts COVID vaccines | Interview with Dr. Mark Trozzi (part 2)
►http://www.FightTheFines.com
In the second part of this interview with David Menzies, Dr. Mark Trozzi explains why he has doubts and skepticism when it comes to the vaccines developed for COVID-19.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: http://rebelne.ws/30MK0r7
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
►http://www.FightTheFines.com
In the second part of this interview with David Menzies, Dr. Mark Trozzi explains why he has doubts and skepticism when it comes to the vaccines developed for COVID-19.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: http://rebelne.ws/30MK0r7
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
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