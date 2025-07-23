You either eat, maybe get a bag of flour, or you get shot - this is deliberate policy

You either eat, maybe get a bag of flour, or you get shot — Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam policy lead

'Parents boil leaves for their children, aid workers burn clothes to cook the last scrap of lentils for kids'

'This isn’t a humanitarian failure, this is deliberate policy'

Adding; The evil bastards just claimed West Bank:

⚡️ Israel's Knesset votes in favor of 'applying Israeli sovereignty over West Bank'

Vote: 71 for, 13 against